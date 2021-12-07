Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir trolled over recent viral video
The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir can leave the Internet into a frenzy with their adorable exchanges.
This time around, the celebrity couple was spotted at the Ijazat's crooner in Karachi. The Sabaat star was also present at the concert.
Keeping up with the flower ritual, Shabir presented a flower to his lady love. Among the cute happenings, the Raqs-e-Bismil star's request to the attendees of the concert to not make much noise as her daughter was sleeping in the car left many eyebrows raised.
People are criticizing Sarah Khan who asked the energetic crowd to stay quiet because people are supposed to make noise at the concert.
However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 29-year-old star's request drew widespread trolling.
Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.
