Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir trolled over recent viral video
Web Desk
05:00 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir trolled over recent viral video
Share

The hype around our celebrity couples is not new but Pakistan's power couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir can leave the Internet into a frenzy with their adorable exchanges.

This time around, the celebrity couple was spotted at the Ijazat's crooner in Karachi. The Sabaat star was also present at the concert.

Keeping up with the flower ritual, Shabir presented a flower to his lady love. Among the cute happenings, the Raqs-e-Bismil star's request to the attendees of the concert to not make much noise as her daughter was sleeping in the car left many eyebrows raised.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Falak Shabir (@falakshabir1)

People are criticizing Sarah Khan who asked the energetic crowd to stay quiet because people are supposed to make noise at the concert. 

However, the keyboard warriors directed a lot of backlash towards her. Mocking and trolling her, the 29-year-old star's request drew widespread trolling. 

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new romantic video ... 05:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2021

Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in ...

More From This Category
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd ...
06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Hira Mani's latest adorable video with son ...
05:22 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
'The Mirza Malik Show' - Shoaib Malik and Sania ...
04:27 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Hania Aamir’s doppelganger spotted on social ...
03:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Maryam Nawaz leaves netizens gushing with her ...
01:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2021
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the ...
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Asim Azhar gives a witty response to crowd chanting Hania Aamir's name
06:10 PM | 7 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr