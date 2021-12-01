Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new romantic video goes viral

05:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's new romantic video goes viral
Pakistani celebrity couple Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir's whirlwind romance doesn't seem to dim a bit as the much in love celebrity duo are still keen on exuding couple-goals to the world.

The Ijazat crooner's romantic gesture to his lady love has been the talk of the town. The 35-year-old makes sure to meet his beautiful wife with a beaming face and a beautiful flower and this time was no exception either.

Turning to his Instagram handle, Falak posted an adorable video where he is seen handing the Laapata actor a flower as the two share a happy moment

Nowadays, the much-adored couple alongside baby Alyana have been discovering the wonders of Turkey and are dropping glimpses of their picturesque vacation on social media handles.

Sarah and Falak tied the knot in July 2020 and announced they are expecting their first baby in June this year.

