Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed thank fans for congratulating them on their recent nuptials

Sheherbano Syed
02:42 PM | 20 Apr, 2020
Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed thank fans for congratulating them on their recent nuptials
Age is nothing but a number when it comes to love, and veteran actors Samina Ahmed and Manzar Sehbai are living proof of it.

The couple recently tied the knot in a hush hush Nikkah ceremony with only one adorable picture sent our way.

Now, Ahmed took share a sweet new picture, accompanied with a thank-you note signed off by both Samina and Manzar.

“For all of our fans and well-wishers with love. We would like to thank all our friends, fans and well-wishers in Pakistan and across the globe for their blessings, good wishes and love showered on us after our Nikkah was carried out on the 04.04.2020,” they wrote.

News about the couple’s wedding spread like wildfire across the internet soon after their Nikkah was finalised.

