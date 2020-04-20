Ramazan likely to start from April 24 in Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH - The Institute of Astronomy in Saudi Arabia said that the holy month of Ramazan is expected to be started in kingdom from April 24.
"The moon of Ramzan is likely to be seen on Thursday evening April 23 in Saudi Arabia, therefore the first fast is expected to be on Friday,” said the department head.
The conference, to be chaired by the Chief of the Hermann General Presidency Sheikh Dr Abdulrahman Al-Sadis, will be held today to discuss plans, arrangements and procedures related to the holy month of Ramzan.
Last week, the Kingdom announced that Taraweeh prayers during Ramzan will only be offered at home as the suspension of prayers at mosques will not be lifted until the eradication of the coronavirus.
There are 9,362 coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia while 97 people have died so far. The government has imposed a lockdown in the country by shutting markets, mosques, and other places to stem the spread of the infection.
