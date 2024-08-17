Search

PakistanTop News

Ex-Punjab IG Prisons laughs off false arrest reports in Imran Khan facilitation case

Web Desk
09:04 AM | 17 Aug, 2024
Ex-Punjab IG Prisons laughs off false arrest reports in Imran Khan facilitation case
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Shahid Saleem Baig, the former Inspector General (Prisons) for Punjab, has turned down his arrest reports shared by Pakistani media.

Reports claimed that Baig was apprehended by intel officials at his official residence, IG House in case related to facilitation of former prime minister Imran Khan. 

Shahid Baig, who was believed to be in detention, was actually at home while news outlets reported on his purported arrest.

It was reported that various media outlets Baig had been taken into custody. This arrest was speculated to be connected to actions being taken against other officials from Adiala jail, who are under investigation for allegedly assisting the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A clip surfaced online showing ex-IG prisons calmly drinking tea at home while watching news reports of his supposed arrest. In the video, he voiced his frustration with the media, calling the reports "yellow journalism." “I’m sitting at home with my family, watching news of my arrest on TV,” he was heard saying.

Former IG Punjab Prisons arrested over links with Faiz Hameed

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:04 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Ex-Punjab IG Prisons laughs off false arrest reports in Imran Khan ...

08:29 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...

11:35 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

PTI's media manager Ahmed Waqas Janjua returns home after 25 days in ...

10:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Is Pakistan really buying spy technology from Israeli company?

10:15 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Government to abolish 5 key ministries

08:58 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Congo virus case reported in Quetta

Most viewed

09:05 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs1500 Prize Bond list August 2024; Check online draw result here

07:50 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

1500 Prize Bond complete draw list of August 2024

09:22 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list August 2024 - Check Online Draw Results

11:32 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

YouTuber Aun Ali Khosa, ardent critic of coalition govt, kidnapped in ...

07:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2024

100 prize bond complete draw list August 2024 is here

09:48 AM | 15 Aug, 2024

Ex-Army Chiefs Raheel Sharif, Kayani attend COAS Asim Munir’s ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:04 AM | 17 Aug, 2024

Ex-Punjab IG Prisons laughs off false arrest reports in Imran Khan facilitation case

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 16 Aug, 2024

Gold registers recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 16 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal on August 16, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

On Friday, US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 280.5 for selling. Euro’s buying rate moved down to 303.7 and selling rate was 305.9.

British Pound rate stayed at 357.8 for buying, and 360 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.9 and Saudi Riyal hovered around 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.2 280.5
Euro EUR 303.7 305.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.8 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.9 74.6
Australian Dollar AUD 183.8 187.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.1 743.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.8 207.15
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.35 910.5
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.75 59.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 728.5
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.27 26.57
Swiss Franc CHF 319.5 324.5
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: