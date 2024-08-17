Ex-Punjab IG Prisons laughs off false arrest reports in Imran Khan facilitation case

ISLAMABAD – Shahid Saleem Baig, the former Inspector General (Prisons) for Punjab, has turned down his arrest reports shared by Pakistani media.

Reports claimed that Baig was apprehended by intel officials at his official residence, IG House in case related to facilitation of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Shahid Baig, who was believed to be in detention, was actually at home while news outlets reported on his purported arrest.

It was reported that various media outlets Baig had been taken into custody. This arrest was speculated to be connected to actions being taken against other officials from Adiala jail, who are under investigation for allegedly assisting the imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A clip surfaced online showing ex-IG prisons calmly drinking tea at home while watching news reports of his supposed arrest. In the video, he voiced his frustration with the media, calling the reports "yellow journalism." “I’m sitting at home with my family, watching news of my arrest on TV,” he was heard saying.