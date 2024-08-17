Couple harassed by charged mob on Independence Day in Islamabad (VIDEO)

ISLAMABAD – Another shameful incident of harassment surfaced in country's federal capital Islamabad where a woman and a man were harassed by a crowd in a public park.

The clip of the August 14 celebration shows the couple being chased by charged men as they were strolling through the park. The incident sparked widespread outrage and discussions about the public safety of women.

The couple was first confronted by a group of people who show aggressive behavior, including verbal abuse and invasion of their personal space. The couple can be seen visibly distressed as they try to deal with the hostile crowd, raising serious concerns about their safety.

Some of the harassers even filmed the family while pushing them to leave the group.

As the clip amassed attention, social media users expressed their shock and anger at the behavior of the mob, calling for action against those involved and calling for improved security in public spaces.

The incident also highlights broader issues of harassment against women in Pakistan, emphasizing the need for increased awareness.