Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Adha in Pakistan to be celebrated on June 29

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan.
This means the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow) and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).
The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.
Azad said that testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi and Lahore and input was also taken from the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal.
Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.
The Met Office said earlier that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.
The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar during the early hours of trading in the inter-bank market.
During the intra-day trading on Monday, the local currency moved down by Rs0.06 against the greenback and was being traded at 287.25.
Last week, the embattled rupee remained largely stable and settled at 287.19.
Overall, the Pakistani currency plunged nearly Rs61 in the last couple of months. Since April last year, it is declined a whopping Rs109 against the dollar.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,000 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,330.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Karachi
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Quetta
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Attock
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Multan
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,000
|PKR 2,610
