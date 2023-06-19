Zil Hajj moon sighted, Eid ul Adha in Pakistan to be celebrated on June 29

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Monday announced the sighting of Zil Hajj moon in Pakistan.

This means the first Zil Hajj will be observed on June 20 (tomorrow) and Eid ul Adha will be celebrated across the country on June 29 (Thursday).

The decision was announced after the moon sighting committee met under the chairmanship of Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Azad said that testimonies of moon sighting were received from various cities including Karachi and Lahore and input was also taken from the zonal committees of Ruet-e-Hilal.

Representatives of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, SUPARCO, Department of Meteorology, and Ministry of Science and Technology also attended the meeting.

The Met Office said earlier that the birth of the moon was expected on June 18 at 9:37pm, which could be sighted on June 19.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on the 29th of every Islamic month and makes the announcement after sighting the moon.