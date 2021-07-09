Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Adha on July 20

07:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
The Saudi Supreme Court on Friday said that Dul Al-Hijjah will begin on Sunday, July 11, and that Arafat Day (Dul Al-Hijjah) will fall on Monday, July 19.

Eid Al-Adha will start on Friday, July 20.

Dhu Al-Hijjah is the last month of Islamic calendar during which Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage.

Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.

Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.

This year, around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will perform Hajj due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

