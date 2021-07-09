Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Adha on July 20
07:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
Share
The Saudi Supreme Court on Friday said that Dul Al-Hijjah will begin on Sunday, July 11, and that Arafat Day (Dul Al-Hijjah) will fall on Monday, July 19.
Eid Al-Adha will start on Friday, July 20.
Dhu Al-Hijjah is the last month of Islamic calendar during which Muslims perform Hajj pilgrimage.
Hajj will start on Dhu Al-Hijjah 8 and end on Dhu Al-Hijjah 12.
Muslims are required to perform Hajj once in their lifetime if they are healthy and have the financial means to do so.
This year, around 60,000 people from the Kingdom will perform Hajj due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
- Pakistan Army’s Major Arsalan Zafar bags first position at Joint ...10:00 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Judges of Punjab lower courts barred from using social media09:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- ‘Woman of strength and iron will’: PM Imran pays tribute to ...08:37 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Wahab Riaz deported from England due to wrong visa08:04 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Dhu Al Hijjah moon not sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eid Al Adha on July 2007:29 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
WATCH – When Jannat Mirza wanted to jump without a life jacket
04:53 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Yasir Hussain reveals why Iqra Aziz works less after marriage02:58 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Maya Ali sets the internet on fire in gorgeous black outfit02:50 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- Faysal Quraishi recreates a hilarious version of his viral video02:19 PM | 9 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021