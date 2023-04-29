Parvez Elahi booked under terrorism charges for attacking police, ACE officials during late-night raid

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and more than dozen people were booked in a case of violence against police and Anti-corruption department officials during a late night raid.
Media reports suggest that the case has been lodged at Ghalib Market police station under several sections related to chaos, terrorism, and murder.
The development comes as Elahi, 77, dodged a police raid on Friday night, while anti riots personnel barged into the fortified residence of a defiant leader, who remained critical of the incumbent government.
The recent case was registered on the application of ACE officials who stated that dozens of people attacked police and anti-corruption teams with stones, and bottles filled with petrol were thrown at the police team with the intention to cause fire.
In a similar development, Parvez Elahi’s son, Raasikh moved Lahore High Court against the operation. In this case, the Punjab government, anti-corruption department, and Punjab police have been made parties.
The complainant maintained that Elahi secured protective bail but officials carried out the operation to harass Elahi and his family. Raasikh also urged court to open Zahoor Elahi Road, and the police withdraw its force.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
