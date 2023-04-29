Parvez Elahi booked under terrorism charges for attacking police, ACE officials during late-night raid

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and more than dozen people were booked in a case of violence against police and Anti-corruption department officials during a late night raid.

Media reports suggest that the case has been lodged at Ghalib Market police station under several sections related to chaos, terrorism, and murder.

The development comes as Elahi, 77, dodged a police raid on Friday night, while anti riots personnel barged into the fortified residence of a defiant leader, who remained critical of the incumbent government.

The recent case was registered on the application of ACE officials who stated that dozens of people attacked police and anti-corruption teams with stones, and bottles filled with petrol were thrown at the police team with the intention to cause fire.

In a similar development, Parvez Elahi’s son, Raasikh moved Lahore High Court against the operation. In this case, the Punjab government, anti-corruption department, and Punjab police have been made parties.

The complainant maintained that Elahi secured protective bail but officials carried out the operation to harass Elahi and his family. Raasikh also urged court to open Zahoor Elahi Road, and the police withdraw its force.