Police, anti-corruption officials break main gate of Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence

Over two dozen arrested in operation that continued till the wee hours

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2023
Source: Screengrabs

LAHORE – Contingents of anti-riot force and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials conducted a joint raid at the famous residence of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi in the provincial capital to detain the defiant leader in a corruption case.

Clips aired by local media outlets show Punjab police trams using armoured vehicle to storm into Chaudhry’s residence located on Zahoor Elahi Road. During the operation led by Sohail Chattha, the DG of Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), over two dozen people, mostly employees of the former Chief Minister were held while some women were also taken into custody.

Anti-riot personnel also baton-charged the employees of the Elahi who resisted the cops during the operation that continued for six hours.

Police and ACE officials denied any wrongdoing, saying a petrol bomb was hurled at the police officials who visited Elahi’s residence and added that the operation comes in the wake of resistance from Elahi’s staffers.  It was reported that Pervaiz Elahi was not present at his residence, however, his mobile’s location shows that he is present in the same neighborhood.

As police shared a different story with the media, Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed said an operation was conducted to arrest his client, who already got bail in a case by the Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Tariq Saleem granted pre-arrest bail to Mr Elahi until May 6.

Imran Khan, PTI leaders condemn police raid

The police operation comes on the heels of ongoing talks between PTI and coalition government members.

This was not the first action against the PTI President who remained a thorn in flesh for the incumbent government. Earlier, two such raids were conducted but cops returned without arresting him.

Ex-Punjab CM Parvez Elahi decries 'harassment of workers’ as police raid his Gujrat residence

