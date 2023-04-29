Police, anti-corruption officials break main gate of Parvez Elahi’s Lahore residence

LAHORE – Contingents of anti-riot force and Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) officials conducted a joint raid at the famous residence of PTI President Pervaiz Elahi in the provincial capital to detain the defiant leader in a corruption case.

Clips aired by local media outlets show Punjab police trams using armoured vehicle to storm into Chaudhry’s residence located on Zahoor Elahi Road. During the operation led by Sohail Chattha, the DG of Punjab's Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE), over two dozen people, mostly employees of the former Chief Minister were held while some women were also taken into custody.

Anti-riot personnel also baton-charged the employees of the Elahi who resisted the cops during the operation that continued for six hours.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi has got the bail from court today so why is police illegally entering his house to arrest him? Every day human rights are being violated by this shameful regime! pic.twitter.com/B2U24OaVzs — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 28, 2023

Police and ACE officials denied any wrongdoing, saying a petrol bomb was hurled at the police officials who visited Elahi’s residence and added that the operation comes in the wake of resistance from Elahi’s staffers. It was reported that Pervaiz Elahi was not present at his residence, however, his mobile’s location shows that he is present in the same neighborhood.

As police shared a different story with the media, Elahi's lawyer Amir Saeed said an operation was conducted to arrest his client, who already got bail in a case by the Lahore High Court (LHC). Justice Tariq Saleem granted pre-arrest bail to Mr Elahi until May 6.

Imran Khan, PTI leaders condemn police raid

Strongly condemn the illegal raid on Pervez Elahi's home with no respect to the women & family mbrs present. We are seeing the dismantling of democracy in Pak before our eyes. There is no respect for Constitution, SC verdicts, or fundamental rights of the ppl - only law of jungle — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 28, 2023

Punjab police is at our residence to arrest my father right now in a case for which he got bail today. His bail hearing was covered by all media outlets. PM @ImranKhanPTI is absolutely right : Rule of Law has ended in Pakistan. — Moonis Elahi (@MoonisElahi6) April 28, 2023

ایک طرف مذاکرات دوسری طرف گرفتاریاں؟ چوہدری پرویز الہی کے گھر چھاپہ سے ثابت ہوتا ہے کہ اسحق ڈار، سعد رفیق اور اعظم تارڑ کی اپنی حکومت میں کوئ حیثیت نہیں ، اس چھاپے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 28, 2023

The police operation comes on the heels of ongoing talks between PTI and coalition government members.

This was not the first action against the PTI President who remained a thorn in flesh for the incumbent government. Earlier, two such raids were conducted but cops returned without arresting him.