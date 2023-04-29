PM Shehbaz Sharif to attend King Charles’ coronation ceremony in UK

ISLAMABAD — Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will go to the United Kingdom to witness King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's coronation next week.

PM Shehbaz will also take part in a gathering of Commonwealth leaders on May 5 in London. He is anticipated to meet separately with the world leaders taking part in the celebrations.

According to the FO, the relations between Pakistan and the UK date back many years and are firmly rooted in the vibrant Pakistani-British community.

"We see the British monarch and the royal family as friends of Pakistan and its people and look forward to further strengthening ties between Pakistan and the United Kingdom," the statement said.

Eight months after the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Charles III would be formally crowned the British monarch in a solemn religious ceremony following month.

The elaborate coronation that will take place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey is the first to be held in Britain in 70 years and just the second to be shown on television.