Journalists, civil society condemn Punjab police’s brutal raid at Parvez Elahi's residence

LAHORE – A heavy contingent of Punjab Police raided the residence of PTI President Parvez Elahi in a late-night operation to detain the defiant leader, who is a known critic of the incumbent government.

Anti riots personnel and ACE officials barged into the house climbing over boundary walls to enter the premises while the main gate was smashed using an armored vehicle and Elahi’s staffers including some women were arrested.

The violent action by the law enforcers prompted a strong reaction on social media and trends like #PakistanUnderFascism appeared on Twitter, where thousands shared two cents on incumbent government for targeting rivals.

Top Pakistani journalists, activists and politicians of the former ruling party condemned the raid, and opposed authorities to set a terrible precedent by attacking rivals using such tactics.

Some called it a cowardly act while others warned the ruling alliance to stop such operations as talks between the two sides are underway amid a political quagmire.

Here’s how journalists, politicians, and activists react to the development.

سیاسی اختلاف سیاسی دشمنی میں تبدیل ہو چکا ہے اخلاقی اقدار ختم ہو چکی ہیں قانون کے محافظ قانون کی بالادستی کے لئے سابق وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب چوہدری پرویز الٰہی کے گھر کی دیواروں پر چڑھ رہے ہیں دروازہ توڑنے کی کوشش کر رہے ہیں جبکہ گھر کے اندر سے پٹرول بم اور پتھر پھینکے جا رہے ہیں 🤭 pic.twitter.com/mhrY5W0JBp — Hamid Mir حامد میر (@HamidMirPAK) April 28, 2023

تمام جماعتوں کو سیاسی اختلاف سے بالا ہو کر پرویز الٰہی کے گھر پہ ہونے والے حملے کی بھرپور مذمت کرنی چاہیے ۔ یہ حملہ نری جہالت ہے — Shafaat Ali (@iamshafaatali) April 28, 2023

چوھدری خاندان کی رھائش گا ھوں کی تاریخی سیاسی اھمیت رھی ھے اس سے پہلے کسی سیاسی لیڈر کی رھائش گاہ پر گرفتاریوں کے لئیے ایسا طرز عمل اختیار نھیں کیا گیا جیسا اب ھوا اور گھر کا دروازہ توڑنے کے لئیے بکتر بند گاڑی کا استمال کیا گیا ھو بحرحال تاریخ کاسیاہ باب رقم ھوا ھے ۔قابل مزمت ھے — Salman Ghani (@salmaan_ghani) April 28, 2023

There is little doubt that the raid on @ChParvezElahi residence is aimed at sabotaging the political parties' dialogue for resolving political crisis. It is unacceptable & must be investigated thoroughly to expose hands that don't want to see the country returning to stability. https://t.co/OLymUQTlHS — Baqir Sajjad (@baqirsajjad) April 28, 2023

It's known to all that the Punjab Police is only a pawn and the orders are coming from somewhere else,Fascism,Cruelty and barbarism will eventually end,but violating the sanctity of the home in this way is highly reprehensible#PervaizElahi pic.twitter.com/AcKOlIJxeh — Idrees Abbasi (@idrees_abbaxi) April 29, 2023

In the wee hours on Saturday, cops searched Elahi's house but could not find him, and the operation was ended after six hours.