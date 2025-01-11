Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan knocks at Lahore High Court door seeking bail in May 9 cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan approached Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in multiple cases related to May 9 incidents.

The ousted premier, who is facing over 150 cases related to sedition, attempted murder, blasphemy and terrorism, maintains that he had no involvement in May 9 event, the dark events that happened two years back. In his petition, the politician known for populist politics called charges as politically motivated and a form of “political revenge.”

He mentioned being subjected to “political victimization” and has faced several “fabricated” cases after ouster of his government. Khan requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail, after rejection of his bail applications by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in eight cases related to the May 9 attacks, including the assault on Jinnah House.

Aleema Khan, sister of former PM, said PTI is planning to take his case to the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO), accusing authorities of denying her brother the right to communicate with his children and meet with his doctor.