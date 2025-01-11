Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Jailed ex-PM Imran Khan knocks at Lahore High Court door seeking bail in May 9 cases

Jailed Ex Pm Imran Khan Knocks At Lahore High Court Door Seeking Bail In May 9 Cases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan former prime minister and chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan approached Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in multiple cases related to May 9 incidents.

The ousted premier, who is facing over 150 cases related to sedition, attempted murder, blasphemy and terrorism, maintains that he had no involvement in May 9 event, the dark events that happened two years back. In his petition, the politician known for populist politics called charges as politically motivated and a form of “political revenge.”

He mentioned being subjected to “political victimization” and has faced several “fabricated” cases after ouster of his government. Khan requested the court to grant him post-arrest bail, after rejection of his bail applications by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in eight cases related to the May 9 attacks, including the assault on Jinnah House.

Aleema Khan, sister of former PM, said PTI is planning to take his case to the International Human Rights Organization (IHRO), accusing authorities of denying her brother the right to communicate with his children and meet with his doctor.

Imran Khan condemns social media propaganda against Arab countries

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search