Major passport facility announced for Pakistanis living in UK

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced a facility for British-Pakistanis, who intend to perform Hajj this year, to apply for passports without prior booking.

The minister said it has been decided that Pakistani passports for those wishing to perform Hajj in 2025 will be processed and renewed on a priority basis.

Pakistani-born British pilgrims can now apply for passports without prior booking at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

This facility will also be available at Pakistani consulates in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Bradford.

Previously, all applicants were required to book an appointment before visiting the high commission or consulates to apply for the passport.

Earlier, Naqvi said 10 passport processing counters have been established at NADRA Mega Centers in Karachi’s Nazimabad and SITE areas at Siemens Chowrangi.

The counters will provide services to citizens around the clock as this move would cut the waiting time for the applicants.

DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi said the 24-hour passport processing counters are being expanded across the country. The office in Islamabad is already operational 24 hours.

In Karachi, Awami Markaz and in Lahore, the Garden Town office, are also open 24 hours for the public. The issue of delays in passport issuance has been fully addressed. A seamless process and timely issuance are being ensured for the citizens.