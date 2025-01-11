Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Major passport facility announced for Pakistanis living in UK

800000 Await Passports As Government Delays Funds For New Printing Machine

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced a facility for British-Pakistanis, who intend to perform Hajj this year, to apply for passports without prior booking.

The minister said it has been decided that Pakistani passports for those wishing to perform Hajj in 2025 will be processed and renewed on a priority basis.

Pakistani-born British pilgrims can now apply for passports without prior booking at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

This facility will also be available at Pakistani consulates in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Bradford.

Previously, all applicants were required to book an appointment before visiting the high commission or consulates to apply for the passport.

Earlier, Naqvi said 10 passport processing counters have been established at NADRA Mega Centers in Karachi’s Nazimabad and SITE areas at Siemens Chowrangi.

The counters will provide services to citizens around the clock as this move would cut the waiting time for the applicants.

DG Immigration and Passports Mustafa Jamal Qazi said the 24-hour passport processing counters are being expanded across the country. The office in Islamabad is already operational 24 hours.

In Karachi, Awami Markaz and in Lahore, the Garden Town office, are also open 24 hours for the public. The issue of delays in passport issuance has been fully addressed. A seamless process and timely issuance are being ensured for the citizens.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 11 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.75 280.25
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search