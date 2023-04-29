Fatima Bhutto’s wedding pictures surface online

KARACHI – Heartiest congratulations are in order for Fatima Bhutto, the granddaughter of former Pakistani Prime Minister, who tied the knot in a low-profile Nikah ceremony.
Bhutto’s marriage has become the talk of the town and the pictures of nuptials spread like wildfire. Fatima also shared pictures online while fans and social media users send their good wishes and best regards to the happy couple.
A picture, circulating online, shows the couple signing the marriage certificate while sharing laughs on their big day. The other pictures show the duo sitting together and posing with family members.
Sharing pictures from the wedding event, the bride wrote, 'Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton. My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in my grandfather’s libraries, one of my most beloved places on earth.'
Yesterday, Graham and I married in a small nikkah ceremony in my family home, 70 Clifton. pic.twitter.com/Mf4s4Ti9Lh— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 29, 2023
We won’t be having any other ceremonies, I’m not one for opulent weddings but especially now it feels so inappropriate given what so many are struggling through. I missed my darling father tremendously, but he was with us. I felt him in my heart and among us as everyone present… pic.twitter.com/4rHJBQtVgD— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 29, 2023
My brother Zulfikar tied our grandmother’s imam zamin on me and the ceremony was conducted in my grandfather’s libraries, one of my most beloved places on earth. Behind us were my aunts, uncle and father’s childhood photos and an original People’s Party flag placed by my… pic.twitter.com/QwTcbfsEYk— fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 29, 2023
فاطمه ڀٽو کي شاديء جون مبارڪون 🌸— جونیئر ذوالفقار (@fatima__bhutto) April 28, 2023
فاطمه ڀٽو جو 70 ڪلفٽن ۾ نڪاح ٿي ويو۔۔ ذولفقار جونيئر پاران ٽويٽ ۾ فاطمه جي گراهم عرف جبران سان پرڻي جي تصديق۔ وڏي عرصي کانپوء ڀٽو ڪٽنب کي خوشين جي مبارڪ pic.twitter.com/p9viOrRmU3
Fatima's brother, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, took to Instagram on Friday to announce his sister getting married in an intimate Nikkah ceremony at their family home in Karachi.
The announcement was made along with the elegant couple's picture on the social media app.
Born in Kabul in 1982, Fatima is the daughter of Murtaza Bhutto — the son of Pakistan People's Party's founder, and an elected member of parliament — who was killed by the police forces in 1996 in Karachi during the premiership of his sister, Benazir Bhutto.
Graduating from Columbia University in 2004, Fatima has a major in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, and from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) in 2005 with a Master in South Asian Government and Politics. She has authored several books including Whispers of the Desert in 1997, and 8.50 a.m. 8 October 2005, Songs of Blood and Sword in 2010, and her recent book New Kings of the World: The Rise and Rise of Eastern Pop Culture. Bhutto's works have appeared in the New Statesman, Daily Beast, Guardian, and The Caravan Magazine.
