‘People of Pakistan are central to state’s unity and nothing sacred than masses safety’: Army Chief

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said there is nothing more sacred than the protection and security of the people of Pakistan.

Addressing the passing-out parade of Pakistan Army’s 147th Long Course as chief guest, the country’s top general stressed that first and foremost is loyalty to the state of Pakistan and commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to the armed forces.

Gen Asim Munir said the Pakistani people were central to the unity of the state. “To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people, and no duty is more binding than the defense of our motherland.”

He warned that the enemy was making attempts to damage the relationship between masses and security forces, but ensured that the bond between Army and Pakistani people is preserved and further solidified.

The army imbibes the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender, or geography, Gen Asim said and maintained that their efforts for peace should never be taken as a sign of weakness.

He reiterated that Pakistan has the capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity, saying they are well aware of the ways and means to do it. “I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defence of our sacred motherland,” COAS insisted.

Pakistani forces do not get fascinated with the numbers, and resources of their adversaries, adding the forces stood firm with their strong will and determination. “How many times it happened that a smaller force vanquished a bigger force by the Will of Allah,” he mentioned quoting a verse of Holy Quran.

In his first speech at PMA as Army Chief, Gen Asim said there is absolutely no space for spoilers of our hard-earned peace, and stressed that there was a dire need to identify the exposed and hidden enemies.

Commenting about the neighboring war-torn country, COAS termed Afghanistan’s stability, security, and peace as fundamental to Pakistan’s security. He also mentioned providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brothers.