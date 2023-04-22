Army Chief Asim Munir spends Eid ul-Fitr with troops along Pakistan-Afghanistan border

KURRAM – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday visited the western border neighboring Afghanistan to spend Eid ul-Fitr with troops and to uplift their morale and resolve

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said the top commander hailed the commitment and professionalism of the soldiers posted at the border. COAS lauded the border security arrangements and operational preparedness.

Gen Asim termed border security of paramount importance, saying those who rendered their lives defending the motherland will always be remembered. COAS also acknowledged the border fencing while noting that armed forces stood resolute in facing whatever challenges that may emerge.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Sahir Shamshad Mirza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir extended Eid greetings to all Pakistanis.

Military media wing issued a statement, saying the top bras congratulated the entire nation on Eid-ul-Fitr. Felicitating nation on behalf of the military leadership, ISPR said the nation owes this festivity in a peaceful environment to all our Martyrs & Ghazis. Salute to them.