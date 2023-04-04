Pakistani academic Dr Adil Najam named new WWF President

Globally renowned academic and policy expert Dr Adil Najam has been named as the new President of WWF International.

Dr. Adil Najam concentrates his teaching, research, and public involvement on global public policy challenges, particularly those connected to the environment and conservation, sustainable and human development, and climate change in the Global South.

"I am deeply honoured to be requested to serve as the next President of WWF at a time when its long-standing goal of striving to heal and protect the natural world and its life-supporting systems has become more vital than ever," Adil Najam said in a statement.

"Adil Najam is an exceptional candidate to serve as President of the WWF International Board. He is well-known among international policy makers as a trailblazing thinker and a very powerful specialist. For eight years prior, he was a trustee on the International Board. I am certain that the WWF will continue to gain from his priceless expertise," said Neville Isdell, the outgoing president who will step down in the beginning of July after serving 13 months while the search for a permanent candidate was undertaken.

On July 1st, 2023, Dr. Najam will assume his new position as WWF President where he will be eligible for a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.

The World Wide Fund for Nature is a Swiss-based international non-governmental organisation founded in 1961 that works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.