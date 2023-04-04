Pakistani academic Dr Adil Najam named new WWF President

Globally renowned academic and policy expert Dr Adil Najam has been named as the new President of WWF International.
Dr. Adil Najam concentrates his teaching, research, and public involvement on global public policy challenges, particularly those connected to the environment and conservation, sustainable and human development, and climate change in the Global South.
"I am deeply honoured to be requested to serve as the next President of WWF at a time when its long-standing goal of striving to heal and protect the natural world and its life-supporting systems has become more vital than ever," Adil Najam said in a statement.
Honored. Humbled. And, unusually, at a total loss of words!https://t.co/benBFD0AOihttps://t.co/xx5yeqvmK8— Adil Najam (@AdilNajam) April 3, 2023
"Adil Najam is an exceptional candidate to serve as President of the WWF International Board. He is well-known among international policy makers as a trailblazing thinker and a very powerful specialist. For eight years prior, he was a trustee on the International Board. I am certain that the WWF will continue to gain from his priceless expertise," said Neville Isdell, the outgoing president who will step down in the beginning of July after serving 13 months while the search for a permanent candidate was undertaken.
On July 1st, 2023, Dr. Najam will assume his new position as WWF President where he will be eligible for a maximum of two consecutive four-year terms.
The World Wide Fund for Nature is a Swiss-based international non-governmental organisation founded in 1961 that works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.05
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.53
|352.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.95
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.25
|762.25
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206.5
|208.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.16
|41.54
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.49
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.25
|2.3
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|924.86
|933.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.14
|64.74
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.37
|178.37
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.16
|27.46
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.57
|744.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.56
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.35
|27.65
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|310.26
|312.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.29
|8.44
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 210,600
|PKR 2,565
