Search

Technology

Bardana Mobile App registers more than 235,000 farmers

Web Desk 04:21 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Bardana Mobile App registers more than 235,000 farmers

LAHORE – Through the Bardana Mobile Application, developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the digitization of the Punjab Food Department, more than 235,000 farmers have registered for obtaining Bardana since 2019.

This was told during a progress review meeting chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf. The participants of the meeting were apprised that 384 Wheat procurement centres have been established across the province through the system, while more than 46 lakh tonnes of Bardana have been released to the farmers.

On this occasion, Chairman Faisal Yousaf remarked that the Application has facilitated farmers by making the registration process for obtaining Bardana convenient. Similarly, the record of Wheat purchases is also being monitored through the Payment Scroll System, which is accessible to banks and food centres

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

President Alvi hails Biznet 2023’s commitment to training 1,000 women as game developers

08:40 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Pakistan rolls out Teleschool App to boost online education

06:39 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Tecno Electronics 'shuts' mobile phone production in Pakistan over import curbs

07:17 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Over 35,000 workers register on Punjab Job Centre

10:59 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

realme launches GT3 mobile phone with 240W fast charging capability

12:23 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

4.3mn digital challans worth Rs 1.75bn issued via Digital Warden App

12:13 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Amir Khan banned for two years following anti-doping violation

04:24 PM | 4 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 4th April 2023

09:03 AM | 4 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 04, 2023 (Tuesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.05 288.15
Euro EUR 307.5 310.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.53 352.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.95 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.25 762.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.16 41.54
Danish Krone DKK 41.49 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.25 2.3
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 924.86 933.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.14 64.74
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.37 178.37
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.16 27.46
Omani Riyal OMR 736.57 744.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.87 78.56
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.35 27.65
Swiss Franc CHF 310.26 312.74
Thai Bhat THB 8.29 8.44

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 210,600 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,560.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Karachi PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Islamabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Peshawar PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Quetta PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sialkot PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Attock PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujranwala PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Jehlum PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Multan PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Bahawalpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Gujrat PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nawabshah PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Chakwal PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Hyderabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Nowshehra PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Sargodha PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Faisalabad PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565
Mirpur PKR 210,600 PKR 2,565

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: