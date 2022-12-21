Sarmad Khoosat becomes WWF Goodwill Ambassador

With global warming and climate change bringing drastic transitions and impacting the lives of both inanimate and animates, NGOs and different governments are coming forward to cooperate in the best interest of the ecosystem and nature. To take an active part in saving nature, Pakistan's accomplished actor, director, and producer Sarmad Khoosat has taken the responsibility to represent Pakistan on the world map, and also on an individual level to bring a small yet impactful change.
The Kamli director recently announced that he has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by WWF Pakistan. The 43-year-old director showed his excitement and enthusiasm about becoming part of one of the most impactful organizations in the world.
In a video posted by WWF Pakistan, the Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli actor could be heard saying, "I am sure we are all well aware of what WWF does primarily."
The Mujhay Jeenay Do actor further added, "I have come here to urge everyone on cooperating both individually and collectively for the protection of this world. We must care for our planet because we have been here, we are here, and we will always be here; living, thriving, and existing."
We all should know that we share a multifaceted connection with this world - this planet - and its systems. Taking any step, whether on a personal or global level, that puts our world at risk should be highly discouraged. Therefore, I am here at WWF to make a change, and encourage you to do as well."
Khoosat concluded, "I am elated to join the WWF team as a Goodwill Ambassador, and I will try to ensure that I keep reminding you and myself to save nature."
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khoosat's recent works include Zindagi Tamasha, Kamli, Joylan, Noor ul Ain, Lamhay, Aakhri Station, and Pardes.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 21, 2022 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|231.7
|235.25
|Euro
|EUR
|256.5
|259
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|294.5
|297.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|67.4
|68
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|64.2
|64.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|151.01
|152.26
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|598.47
|602.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|164.99
|1686.34
|China Yuan
|CNY
|32.24
|32.49
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.14
|32.49
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|28.91
|29.26
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.72
|2.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.17
|2.21
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|734.17
|739.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.4
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|143.33
|144.53
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|584.8
|588.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|61.75
|62.25
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|165.24
|166.54
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|241.85
|243.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.46
|6.56
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs182,000 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs156,040. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 139,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 161,450.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Karachi
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Islamabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Peshawar
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Quetta
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sialkot
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Attock
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujranwala
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Jehlum
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Multan
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Gujrat
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nawabshah
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Chakwal
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Hyderabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Nowshehra
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Sargodha
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Faisalabad
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
|Mirpur
|PKR 182,000
|PKR 1,980
Copyright ©2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.