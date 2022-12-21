Sarmad Khoosat becomes WWF Goodwill Ambassador

With global warming and climate change bringing drastic transitions and impacting the lives of both inanimate and animates, NGOs and different governments are coming forward to cooperate in the best interest of the ecosystem and nature. To take an active part in saving nature, Pakistan's accomplished actor, director, and producer Sarmad Khoosat has taken the responsibility to represent Pakistan on the world map, and also on an individual level to bring a small yet impactful change.

The Kamli director recently announced that he has been appointed as the Goodwill Ambassador by WWF Pakistan. The 43-year-old director showed his excitement and enthusiasm about becoming part of one of the most impactful organizations in the world.

In a video posted by WWF Pakistan, the Dil Muhallay Ki Haveli actor could be heard saying, "I am sure we are all well aware of what WWF does primarily."

The Mujhay Jeenay Do actor further added, "I have come here to urge everyone on cooperating both individually and collectively for the protection of this world. We must care for our planet because we have been here, we are here, and we will always be here; living, thriving, and existing."

We all should know that we share a multifaceted connection with this world - this planet - and its systems. Taking any step, whether on a personal or global level, that puts our world at risk should be highly discouraged. Therefore, I am here at WWF to make a change, and encourage you to do as well."

Khoosat concluded, "I am elated to join the WWF team as a Goodwill Ambassador, and I will try to ensure that I keep reminding you and myself to save nature."

On the work front, Khoosat's recent works include Zindagi Tamasha, Kamli, Joylan, Noor ul Ain, Lamhay, Aakhri Station, and Pardes.