Ushna Shah's 'surprise' beach trip oozes luxury

While the rest of the world is staying indoors due to overcast days, bone-chilling winters, and cold winds, Lollywood actress Ushna Shah is enjoying herself on the exotic beach life, candle-lit dinners, straw hats, and crystal clear waters with exotic marine animals.

The Bitiya Hamaray Zamanay Mein diva documented the entire journey from her casual airport look to her luxurious room decorated with flowers and dancing alongside the local residents of Zanzibar Island, Tanzania.

The Hum Tehray Gunahgaar actress captioned the Instagram reel, "Whisked away to paradise. Best trip ever."

The video has received over 25K+ likes.

On the work front, Shah was recently seen in Bewafa, Dikhawa, Bandhay Aik Dor Se, Aakhir Kab Tak, Parizaad, and Habs.