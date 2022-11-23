Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another international award

2022 seems to be Pakistani cinema's lucky year with many of the films breaking records and gaining international recognition.

Lollywood's accomplished filmmaker and producer Sarmad Khoosat has been making headlines for his cinematic masterpieces be it Joyland, Kamli, or Zindagi Tamasha. Most recently, the Humsafar director bagged an international award for Zindagi Tamasha, adding many more to his achievements.

Although Khoosat's directorial may have not hit the theatres in Pakistan, the Manto director's 2019 film won awards at the coveted event. Zindagi Tamasha's lead actor Arif Haasan received the award for Best Actor, while Khoosat was named Best Director at the Indus Valley International Film Festival held in New Delhi.

For those unversed, acclaimed actor Arif Hassan essayed the lead role of Rahat Khawaja in Zindagi Tamasha.

The event was organized by the South Asia Forum for Creative Arts and Heritage which included 21 films from South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Zindagi Tamasha, a bilingual movie shot in Lahore, was directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat. Written by Nirmal Bano, the film featured Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hassan, and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Khoosat recently directed Manto, Noor ul Ain, Aakhri Station, Ek Thi Marium, Zindagi Tamasha, and Kamli.