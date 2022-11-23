Sarmad Khoosat's Zindagi Tamasha bags another international award
Share
2022 seems to be Pakistani cinema's lucky year with many of the films breaking records and gaining international recognition.
Lollywood's accomplished filmmaker and producer Sarmad Khoosat has been making headlines for his cinematic masterpieces be it Joyland, Kamli, or Zindagi Tamasha. Most recently, the Humsafar director bagged an international award for Zindagi Tamasha, adding many more to his achievements.
Although Khoosat's directorial may have not hit the theatres in Pakistan, the Manto director's 2019 film won awards at the coveted event. Zindagi Tamasha's lead actor Arif Haasan received the award for Best Actor, while Khoosat was named Best Director at the Indus Valley International Film Festival held in New Delhi.
For those unversed, acclaimed actor Arif Hassan essayed the lead role of Rahat Khawaja in Zindagi Tamasha.
The event was organized by the South Asia Forum for Creative Arts and Heritage which included 21 films from South Asian countries such as Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
View this post on Instagram
Zindagi Tamasha, a bilingual movie shot in Lahore, was directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat. Written by Nirmal Bano, the film featured Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hassan, and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles.
On the work front, Khoosat recently directed Manto, Noor ul Ain, Aakhri Station, Ek Thi Marium, Zindagi Tamasha, and Kamli.
'Zindagi Tamasha' out of Oscars 2021 race 04:46 PM | 10 Feb, 2021
Zindagi Tamasha didn’t see the light of the day, but held the prestige of becoming Pakistan’s official ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir08:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2022
- Aibak Polo Cup 2022: Semifinal line-up confirmed11:21 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Aliza Sultan shares cathartic poetry on Instagram10:24 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
- Sir Ganga Ram's residence to be converted into museum: Punjab CM09:30 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
-
-
- Sajal Aly gets candid about making a ‘home’ in India06:50 PM | 23 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022