Bushra Ansari debunks rumors of Alamgir's death
On Friday evening, various reports of popular singer Alamgir's death were being circulated on social media.
Soon after the rumours surfaced, veteran TV star Bushra Ansari took to Instagram to share a video, where she can be seen inquiring the singer's health on a phone call.
Bushra's conversation with Alamgir, confirmed that he is alive and in good health.
“I was so scared when I came to know about the rumours,” the Deewar-e-shab actor says in the video, adding, “I’ve become habitual of you! Now that you have lived 100 years, you don’t have a right to die anymore”
“I’ve asked everyone to stop spreading false news. There are already so many sad incidents we have been hearing, I would never want to hear something like this,” Bushra went on.
“I love you and please, just stay safe,” she concluded the call.
