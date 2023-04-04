Search

Anushka Sharma reveals why she chose to marry Virat Kohli

Maheen Khawaja 03:42 PM | 4 Apr, 2023
Anushka Sharma reveals why she chose to marry Virat Kohli
Source: Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have captured the hearts of fans across India, emerging as one of the most adored celebrity couples. In 2021, they were overjoyed to welcome their precious daughter, Vamika, into the world, cementing their bond as a happy and loving family of three. The news of their growing family only added to the excitement and buzz surrounding the couple, with well-wishers showering them with love and blessings.

During a recent Sports Honor 2023 award show, the Dil Dhadakne Do actress shared a heartwarming anecdote about her husband.

She revealed that the reason she decided to marry Virat was because of his impressive memory skills, which came in handy when it came to remembering important dates. During a conversation with the show's host, the topic of forgetfulness came up, and he humorously admitted that he relies on Anushka to remind him of important dates, as his memory isn't as sharp as hers.

Sharma went on to explain that she was initially drawn to Virat's excellent memory skills, which she thought would compensate for her poor memory.

The couple first met in 2013 on the set of a shampoo commercial and began dating shortly after. After four years of courtship, they tied the knot in 2017.

Virat Kohli pens touching note for Anushka Sharma on 5th wedding anniversary

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

