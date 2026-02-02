Laam Fashion Week 2026 Presents Day 3 Of Inaugural Fashion Week

LAHORE – LAAM Fashion Week (LFW), Pakistan’s first runway-to-e-tail fashion platform, presented Day-3 of its inaugural fashion week on 2nd February 2026.

Designed as a comprehensive showcase of Pakistan’s fashion ecosystem, LFW brings together high-street and prêt brands, manufacturing brands who have successfully completed the LFW Ramp Readiness Programme (RRP), luxury fashion houses, couture ateliers, and bridal designers – reflecting the full depth, diversity, and scale of Pakistani fashion today.

Indeed, LFW is built on the belief that craft, creativity, and commerce must coexist. The platform highlights Pakistan’s rich artisan heritage while pairing it with a modern, digital-first retail model that enables global access and real-time consumer engagement.

Act 1 of Day 3 opened with an afternoon high-street edit grouped showcase featuring KIBO, Golmohar by Asif Chaudhary, and Kiara. This was followed by Act 2, which featured retail runway brands KB by Zulfiqar Mirza, MISL and Meeral.

Act 3 showcased designer collections by The House of Kamiar Rokni, SUMMAT, Mo by Mohsin Tawasuli and Saira Shakira.

In line with LFW’s runway-to-e-tail model, all high-street, prêt, and manufacturing collections will be available for purchase immediately following their runway showcases through LAAM’s digital platform.

Collections from luxury and bridal designers will be made available for retail in a phased manner following the shows, ensuring alignment with each brand’s category, production timelines, and bespoke craftsmanship processes.

LFW is being streamed live worldwide across 120+ countries and 7,800+ cities, marking the largest global broadcast of Pakistani fashion to date.

The first edition of LFW reflects a deeper and more meaningful shift within Pakistan’s fashion industry – one where years of growth, scale, and commercial maturity have created the confidence for Pakistani brands to invest back into their own ecosystem. With Pakistan’s leading fashion platform, LAAM, at the forefront, and Pakistani fashion retail brands Haseens and J. stepping forward to support the platform, alongside Pakistani partners such as Skynet, PostEx, and IGI General Insurance, and food partner SALT, LFW marks a moment where the industry begins to actively shape and sustain its own future through indigenous, industry-led growth.

LFW is co-founded by LAAM and Design651 with HSY as the Event Director, Nabila and N-Gents as the Official Style Partners, Maheen Kardar as the Designer Experience Director, Kollaage Concepts as the OOH Partner, and Lotus as Strategic Communications Partner along with livestream and connectivity by AI Solutions.

Act 1 – High-Street Edit:

KIBO

The afternoon show on Day-3 was opened with Becoming by KIBO, a collection which explores the space of transition and quiet transformation. The collection reflects emotional movement through restrained silhouettes and layered construction, allowing form and texture to carry meaning. Working with natural, imperfect surfaces, KIBO uses fabric and shape to express depth and introspection. Influenced by the Japanese Samurai silhouette, the designs balance stillness with motion through varied proportions and fluid structure. A muted palette of fog tones, charcoal, and deep blue water shades reinforces the contemplative mood. Each look is composed as a reflection of inner rhythm and evolving identity. Becoming presents clothing shaped by intention and presence, designed for individuals drawn to expression through subtlety and thoughtful design.

Golmohar by Asif Chaudhary

Aitbaar by Golmohar, designed by Asif Chaudhary, presented a refined approach to formal dressing through the medium of lawn. Crafted in pure fine lawn, the collection is brought to life through hand block printing, highlighting the precision and beauty of traditional craftsmanship. Designed to elevate a familiar fabric, the silhouettes reframe lawn within a formal context while maintaining comfort and ease of wear. Thoughtful detailing and balanced construction allow each piece to feel composed and intentional. Rooted in heritage techniques, Aitbaar reflects Golmohar’s continued focus on handwork and material integrity, presenting formals that are wearable, graceful, and defined by understated refinement.

Kiara

Kaleidoscope Soul by Kiara at LAAM Fashion Week reflects the layered realities of young women navigating growth, ambition, and identity. Inspired by the shifting patterns of a kaleidoscope, the collection brings together varied colours and textures through two-piece ensembles that highlight individuality. Relaxed tunics, structured short kurtas, sleek culottes and trousers, tulip shalwars, and farshi shalwars form silhouettes designed for movement and everyday ease. A high energy, artistic mood defines the collection, supported by a colour blocking approach where appliqué work creates graphic shapes within each garment. Every piece is composed to feel distinct, celebrating diversity in expression while maintaining balance across the collection.

Act 2 – The Retail Runway:

KB by Zulfiqar Malik

Rohi from KB by Zulfiqar Malik, draws inspiration from the Cholistan desert, locally known as Rohi, a region defined by resilience, rhythm, and living colour. Rooted in the landscapes surrounding Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, where KB by Zulfiqar Malik is based, the collection reflects desert life through ornament as identity and colour as expression. A predominantly black palette grounds the designs, allowing jewel tones, gold detailing, and vivid accents to emerge with clarity. Artisanal hand embroidery, folk embellishments, and protective motifs reference shared cultural traditions of desert communities. Fluid silhouettes and layered constructions create movement that echoes the desert wind, presenting heritage through a contemporary couture lens.

MISL

Shaam-e-Sehar by MISL draws inspiration from the quiet beauty of sunset, the golden hour where day gently transitions into night. The collection unfolds through a palette of soft, warm tones paired with deeper accents, reflecting shifting light and shadow. Flowing silhouettes and delicate layering shape each look, creating a sense of ease and continuity. Refined detailing adds depth without overpowering the form, allowing the mood to remain calm and composed. Shaam-e-Sehar reflects a thoughtful approach to design, where balance and restraint guide the aesthetic. Rooted in timeless craftsmanship, the collection captures a poetic moment of transition, expressed through understated elegance and graceful construction.

Meeral

Celestia by Meeral is an ode to celebration and refined occasion wear. The collection brings together classic elegance and confident allure through fluid silhouettes designed for weddings and formal gatherings. Rich festive tones are paired with radiant accents, creating visual depth across each ensemble. Delicate craftsmanship adds detail and texture, allowing the garments to feel polished yet expressive. Designed for moments of significance, the silhouettes are composed to move with ease while maintaining a formal presence. Celestia presents wedding formals that balance refinement and statement making through thoughtful colour, craft, and graceful construction.

Act 3:

The House of Kamiar Rokni

Return by The House of Kamiar Rokni marks the label’s re-entry onto runway with a renewed sense of purpose. The collection highlights the House’s command over cut, colour, and craftsmanship, presented through event wear designed for the South Asian bride. Structured forms and considered detailing allow space for both strength and softness within the silhouettes. A balance of restraint and flourish defines the design language, reflecting a rigorous and disciplined approach to construction. Rooted in tradition while shaped for contemporary sensibilities, the pieces are crafted with longevity in mind. Return presents bridal and event ensembles intended to hold relevance beyond the moment, designed to be worn, remembered, and passed on.

SUMMAT

Celestial Veil by SUMMAT explores eveningwear through a lens of light, drape, and quiet luminosity. The collection focuses on the relationship between structure and articulation, using engineered layering and calibrated fabric weights to create visual lightness while maintaining fit and stability. A palette of soft, low saturation shades evokes a diffused, celestial glow, designed to define silhouette and surface. Satin silk introduces fluid movement, while chiffon and net add sheer lightness, balanced by organza for controlled volume. Embellishments of crystal stones, cut dana, pearls, and fine sequins are applied with restraint to enhance texture and depth. Elongated silhouettes and soft drapes define a refined, modern expression of femininity.

Mo by Mohsin Tawasulli

Part Deux from Mo by Mohsin Tawasulli presents a contemplative dialogue between past and present, where contemporary silhouettes meet the timeless language of heritage. Inspired by museum artifacts and heritage sites, the collection transforms history into wearable form, balancing softness and structure to express femininity as strength shaped through grace. Fluid drapes move with the body, while structured tailoring and thoughtful contours reflect the weight of memory and continuity. Each piece interprets tradition rather than recreating it, allowing the essence of heritage to breathe in modern contexts. The collection offers a refined, elegant vision for the contemporary wearer, where history and modernity coexist in quiet harmony.

Saira Shakira

Day 3’s finale featured Free as a Bird – A Bohemian Rhapsody from Saira Shakira, a collection which celebrated uninhibited expression and poetic freedom. The collection fuses tradition with innovation through intricate paisley prints on silks and organzas, while fringe, tassels, and artisanal embroidery add movement and soul to each silhouette. Rooted in boho-chic sensibilities, the designs reinterpret heritage with a contemporary flair, balancing avant-garde vision with wearability. Silhouettes are fluid and expressive, evoking the finesse of couture alongside the nostalgia of craft. Vibrant textures, flowing fabrics, and playful detailing create a rhapsody of artistry, reflecting a free-spirited, expressive, and unapologetically independent design language that celebrates creativity without boundaries.