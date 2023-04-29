New audio leak surfaces, allegedly of Saqib Nisar’s son discussing election tickets with PTI leaders

LAHORE – A freshly leaked audio recording linked to Najam Saqib, son of former chief Justice Saqib Nisar, emerged online on Saturday in which he discussed the distribution of PTI tickets with ticket-holder from PP-137 constituency.

In the first part of the audio leak, Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder Abuzar Chaddhar can be heard talking about tickets while the second part comprises a call recording between Najam and Mian Uzair.

#EXCLUSIVe: In an explosive audio leak of Najam Saqib, former Chief Justice #SaqibNisar via his son taking millions from #PTI candidates for helping them get party MPA ticket in #Punjab from @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/KuX4QMXOxe — Asad Ali Toor (@AsadAToor) April 29, 2023

The call started with pleasantries, and a voice said to be of PTI leader Abuzar Chaddhar said your efforts worked. The other voice, said to be of Najam Saqib, said he already received information and asked about future strategy.

PTI ticket holder said tickets are being printed. Get it done, without any delay.

Saqib Nisar’s son said Please come to meet Baba (father) to say thanks, nothing else, adding that his father will be back by 11:00; he again mentioned his father saying he really worked hard for this.

In the second clip, a voice said to be of Najam asked the other person to check his WhatsApp.

Mian Uzair, who was allegedly on the other side of the phone, while referring to message, said this was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam said he’s also a lawyer. And asked what’s the scene? To which Uzair said he will take this up.

What do you mean by you will take this up, Saqib can be heard, saying as he called it a finalised deal.

He then told the other person not to accept less than 120 otherwise he will break his legs. For me, this is not a big issue. Make sure not to accept less than 120, he reiterated.

As the clip went viral on social media, several PML-N leaders started slamming Saqib Nisar and recalled his decisions against Nawaz Sharif. PML-N official handle also shared several tweets, saying the nexus pushed Pakistan towards destruction.