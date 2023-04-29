Here's everything you need to know about the 68th Filmfare Awards

The biggest award show of India's booming entertainment fraternity has announced the winners of the night.

The Filmfare Awards, previously referred to as the "Clare Awards" or "The Clares" after Clare Mendonca, the editor of The Times of India, is held annually to acknowledge the excellence of the industry.

Hosted by megastar Salman Khan, Maniesh Paul, and Ayushmann Khurrana, the Filmfare Awards ceremony was held at the Jio Convention Centre, BKC, on April 28.

Here is the complete winner’s list from the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023:

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)

Rajkummar Rao – Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Film Critics’

Badhaai Do – Harshvardhan Kulkarni

Best Actor Critics’

Sanjay Mishra – Vadh

Best Actress Critics’

Tabu – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Bhumi Pednekar – Badhaai Do

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor – Jugjugg Jeeyo

Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sheeba Chaddha – Badhaai Do

Best Story

Akshat Ghildial & Suman Adhikary – Badhaai Do

Best Debut Male

Ankush Gedam – Jhund

Best Debut Female

Andrea Kevichusa – Anek

Best Debut Director

Jaspal Singh Sandhu & Rajeev Barnwal – Vadh

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh – ‘Kesariya’ (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Kavita Seth – ‘Rangisari’ (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Best Music Album

Pritam – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya – ‘Kesariya’ (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Best Screenplay

Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary & Harshavardhan Kulkarni – Badhaai Do

Best Dialogue

Prakash Kapadia & Utkarshini Vashishtha – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best VFX

DNEG, Redefine – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Action

Parvez Shaikh – Vikram Vedha

Best Editing

Ninad Khanolkar – An Action Hero

Best Background Score

Sanchit Balhara & Ankit Balhara – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

Best Cinematography

Sudeep Chatterjee – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Production Design

Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Costume Design

Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Choreography

Kruti Mahesh – ‘Dholida’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent

Jahnvi Shrimankar – ‘Dholida’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra

The awards were first introduced by the Filmfare magazine of The Times Group in 1954, the same year as the National Film Awards.