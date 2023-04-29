Here's everything you need to know about the 68th Filmfare Awards

The biggest award show of India's booming entertainment fraternity has announced the winners of the night.
The 68th Hyundai Filmfare Awards ceremony was be hosted by Salman Khan alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Maniesh Paul tomorrow at the Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.
The Filmfare Awards, previously referred to as the "Clare Awards" or "The Clares" after Clare Mendonca, the editor of The Times of India, is held annually to acknowledge the excellence of the industry.
From #AliaBhatt to #BhumiPednekar, here are the actresses who won big at the 68th #HyundaiFilmfareAwards2023 with #MaharashtraTourism.https://t.co/3tzeoylZXl— Filmfare (@filmfare) April 28, 2023
Here is the complete winner’s list from the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023:
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
Rajkummar Rao – Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Film Critics’
Badhaai Do – Harshvardhan Kulkarni
Best Actor Critics’
Sanjay Mishra – Vadh
Best Actress Critics’
Tabu – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Bhumi Pednekar – Badhaai Do
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor – Jugjugg Jeeyo
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female)
Sheeba Chaddha – Badhaai Do
Best Story
Akshat Ghildial & Suman Adhikary – Badhaai Do
Best Debut Male
Ankush Gedam – Jhund
Best Debut Female
Andrea Kevichusa – Anek
Best Debut Director
Jaspal Singh Sandhu & Rajeev Barnwal – Vadh
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh – ‘Kesariya’ (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Kavita Seth – ‘Rangisari’ (Jugjugg Jeeyo)
Best Music Album
Pritam – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Best Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya – ‘Kesariya’ (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)
Best Screenplay
Akshat Ghildial, Suman Adhikary & Harshavardhan Kulkarni – Badhaai Do
Best Dialogue
Prakash Kapadia & Utkarshini Vashishtha – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best VFX
DNEG, Redefine – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Best Action
Parvez Shaikh – Vikram Vedha
Best Editing
Ninad Khanolkar – An Action Hero
Best Background Score
Sanchit Balhara & Ankit Balhara – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee – Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
Best Cinematography
Sudeep Chatterjee – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Production Design
Subrata Chakraborty & Amit Ray – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Costume Design
Sheetal Iqbal Sharma – Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Choreography
Kruti Mahesh – ‘Dholida’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
RD Burman Award For Upcoming Music Talent
Jahnvi Shrimankar – ‘Dholida’ (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
The Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
Prem Chopra
The awards were first introduced by the Filmfare magazine of The Times Group in 1954, the same year as the National Film Awards.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.90
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.13
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.10
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,645
