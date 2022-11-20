Humayun Saeed and Indian comedian Bharti Singh share sweet moments at Filmfare Awards

The Filmfare Middle East Achievers Awards show has seen more than celebrities bagging awards and giving speeches. While social media platforms have been flooding with diehard fans of celebrities oozing love for their favourite actors, Lollywood actor Humayun Saeed and Bollywood comedian Bharti Singh shared a witty banter that left the audience in a fit of laughter.

Singh, who was hosting the show, struck up a conversation with the Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh actor. The Hum Tum Aur Quarantine host asked Saaed about his blockbuster film London Nahi Jaunga. Singh who was apparently in her element, jokingly inquired whether Saeed couldn't get a visa to London or he couldn't get along with the Queen.

Saeed chuckled a bit and responded that the film is a sequel to Punjab Nahi Jaungi but was cut short when Singh suggested that she would take him there. Saeed then suggested that the film was a success due to which he produced a sequel.

The pair then shared a warm hug and invited each other to Pakistan and India with lavish welcomes.

On the work front, Saeed was last seen in Dil Lagi, Bin Roye, Meray Paas Tum Ho, Punjab Nahi Jaungi, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, Project Ghazi, London Nahi Jaunga, and The Crown.

Singh, on the other hand, was seen in Sirf Tum, The Big Picture, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, The Khatra Khatra Show, Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Saavi Ki Savaari - Ganesh Utsav, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022.