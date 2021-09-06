PPSC postpones all interviews scheduled for this week

LAHORE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Monday announced to postpone all interviews and psychological assessments scheduled for this week.

“It is informed that all ongoing and scheduled interviews from 07-09-2021 to 10-09-2021 (Tuesday-Friday) and Psychological Assessment dated 08-09-2021 (Wednesday) have been postponed,” read a notification issued by PPSC.

A spokesperson of the commission said that decision has been take due to the suspension of inter-city transport by the provincial government.

The shortlisted candidates will be intimidated about new dates through SMS, the notification added.

A day earlier, the government announced to restrict the motorways except for private vehicles in 24 districts of the country as it gradually intensifies restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the novel COVID.

Reports in local media quoting source cited that the inter-city transport has come to a halt until September 12 while passengers traveling in their own vehicles have been asked to produce Covid vaccination certificates.

The official said that the ban has been imposed in light of the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The latest curbs come a day after educational institutions were closed in cities with higher Covid-19 positivity rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also imposed a temporary restriction on inter-city transport till September 12 and a crackdown against those violating has begun by the motorways police.