Pakistan logs 3,613 new Covid cases, 57 deaths in past 24 hours
ISLAMABAD – At least 57 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,613 fresh cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.
According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 26,232 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,182,918.
Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 57,131
Positive Cases: 3613
Positivity % : 6.32%
Deaths : 57
In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,438 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,064,319. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 92,367 while the national positivity has recorded at 6.32 percent.
At least 438,327 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 403,157 in Punjab 165,200 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 100,956 in Islamabad, 32,403 in Balochistan, 32,824 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,051 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 12,066 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 6,960 in Sindh, 5,107 KP, 874 in Islamabad, 708 in Azad Kashmir, 340 in Balochistan, and 177 in Gilgit Baltistan.
The health facilities across the country conducted 57,131 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 18,110,457 since the first case was reported.
