Public transport banned on motorways to stem Covid spread
Web Desk
11:29 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Public transport banned on motorways to stem Covid spread
Share

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to restrict the motorways except for private vehicles in 24 districts of the country as it gradually intensifies restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the novel COVID.

Reports in local media quoting source cited that the inter-city transport has come to a halt until September 12 while passengers traveling in their own vehicles have been asked to produce Covid vaccination certificates.

The official said that the ban has been imposed in light of the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The latest curbs come a day after educational institutions were closed in cities with higher Covid-19 positivity rates across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also imposed a temporary restriction on inter-city transport till September 12 and a crackdown against those violating has begun by the motorways police.

Amid the ban on public transport, many of the private vehicle owners have reportedly been transporting people on heavy fares capitalizing on their need to go back to their hometowns from Lahore.

More From This Category
PM Imran lashes out at ‘Nazi-inspired’ Indian ...
01:55 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus
01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
DG ISI meets former Afghan PM, Taliban leaders in ...
01:12 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Muzaffargarh man arrested for raping, assaulting ...
12:01 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
Sindh to start Covid vaccination campaign in ...
10:48 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Govt decides to replace Punjab IGP, chief ...
10:18 AM | 5 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus
01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr