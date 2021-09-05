Public transport banned on motorways to stem Covid spread
ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to restrict the motorways except for private vehicles in 24 districts of the country as it gradually intensifies restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of the novel COVID.
Reports in local media quoting source cited that the inter-city transport has come to a halt until September 12 while passengers traveling in their own vehicles have been asked to produce Covid vaccination certificates.
Attention!#Your_Safety_Is_Our_Top_Priority pic.twitter.com/4BZNPOMkwI— National Highways & Motorway Police (NHMP) (@NHMPofficial) September 4, 2021
The official said that the ban has been imposed in light of the directives issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). The latest curbs come a day after educational institutions were closed in cities with higher Covid-19 positivity rates across Pakistan.
Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also imposed a temporary restriction on inter-city transport till September 12 and a crackdown against those violating has begun by the motorways police.
Amid the ban on public transport, many of the private vehicle owners have reportedly been transporting people on heavy fares capitalizing on their need to go back to their hometowns from Lahore.
