Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 06 September 2021
09:54 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 06, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|167.6
|168.6
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|229
|231.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|45.5
|46.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|44.4
|45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122
|123.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.7
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|132.5
|134.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.6
|23.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.3
|23.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.75
|484.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.6
|36.95
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.35
|97.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.6
|40.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|121.5
|123.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.95
|18.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.4
|160.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Former US marine kills four, including a baby in Florida12:04 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan announces squad for T20 World Cup, New Zealand and England ...11:23 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan’s Paralympics gold medalist Haider Ali gets rousing ...10:53 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
- On Defence Day, President , PM reiterate pledge to never compromise ...10:35 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Taliban claim full control of Panjshir, last holdout Afghan province10:23 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
Meet KP's 'model' minister!
11:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum’s new video goes viral05:28 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Nora Fatehi’s new belly dance video breaks the internet04:10 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Farah Khan tests positive for coronavirus01:45 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021