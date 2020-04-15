UN chief asks world nations to support WHO as coronavirus cases cross 2m mark

NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked world nations to support the World Health Organization instead of criticizing its role to effectively defeat the coronavirus.

In a statement in New York, Guterres said it was not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus.

The statement came in response to President Trump's decision to halt funding to the WHO.

The Secretary General, while defending the role of WHO, urged international community to work together in fight against corona epidemic.

Meanwhile, the number of people infected from coronavirus across the world has surpassed two million while at least 130,000 other died so far.

The death toll in the United States has crossed 27,000 while number of infected people has jumped 619,716.

In Spain, the death toll has risen to 18,579 whereas over 177,000 have been infected with the virus.

In Italy, death toll reached to over 21,500 while over 15,500 people lost their lives in France due to this pandemic.