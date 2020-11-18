US refuses COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase: reports

ISLAMABAD – The US has denied providing COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan in first phase as the American pharmaceutical firm will meet the local requirement before exporting it to other virus-hit countries, it emerged on Wednesday.

Pakistani Mission in Washington got the disappointing response when it approached the officials to book vaccine for the country that is facing second wave of COVID-19.

The mission has informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about the denial of the US, local media reported citing sources.

In a letter, it was stated that the Pakistani Mission in Washington and the health ministry are in contact with companies for advance booking of the vaccine.

Pakistan contacted the US firms days after they announced the encouraging results of their vaccine candidates with Moderna claiming that its vaccine prevents 95% from COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan approved pre-booking of the coronavirus vaccine after which the authorities have approached two manufacturers.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid confirmed that the government has shortlisted two major pharmaceutical companies for this purpose.

The payment for these purchases from international manufacturers will be made soon, she added.

The name of these two pharma companies is yet to be announced by the government.

Nearly 10 million Pakistanis will get the vaccine in the first phase. Frontline workers and senior people will be given priority.