Asad Umar contracts coronavirus

11:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has contracted the coronavirus.

The minister has isolated himself at his home. 

