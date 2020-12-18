Asad Umar contracts coronavirus
11:41 PM | 18 Dec, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has contracted the coronavirus.
The minister has isolated himself at his home.
Just got my covid test result and it is positive. Will be isolating at home.— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) December 18, 2020
