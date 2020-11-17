Pakistan approaches 2 pharma giants to pre-book Covid-19 vaccine

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday has approved pre-booking of the coronavirus vaccine after which the authorities have approached two manufacturers.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr Nausheen Hamid confirmed that the government has shortlisted two major pharmaceutical companies for this purpose, Geo news reported.

The payment for these purchases from international manufacturers will be made soon, she added.

The name of these two pharma companies is yet to be announced by the government.

Nearly 10 million Pakistanis will get the vaccine in the first phase. Frontline workers and senior people will be given priority.