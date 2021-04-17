Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19
Share
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who had earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus, has now tested negative after contracting it almost two weeks ago.
The 37-year-old diva had immediately isolated herself after testing positive for Covid-19 infection and has now confirmed the delightful news via her Instagram handle.
Turning to Instagram, the Bharat star uploaded a beautiful picture and thanked everyone for sending prayers and wishes. Dressed in a gorgeous all-yellow attire, Kaif looked super pretty as she posed for the camera.
"Negative (everyone who checked up on me thank u, it was really sweet felt a lot of) [sic]," she captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Katrina's rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal also revealed that he has tested negative.
India is facing the worst kind of the third wave of coronavirus as multiple celebrities have also been infected. Earlier, Akshay Kumar, Govinda and others also tested positive for the virus.
Katrina Kaif tests positive for Covid-19 05:45 PM | 6 Apr, 2021
Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif also tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. The gorgeous actress took to Instagram ...
- Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to Prince Philip in limited funeral04:41 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
-
-
-
- WATCH - Joy Chapman scores Guinness world record for female lowest ...03:15 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
-
-
- Sanam Jung reveals the ultimate diet plan to loose 5kg in Ramadan ...02:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Pakistani passport still fourth-worst for international travel in 202110:31 AM | 17 Apr, 2021
- Ramadan 2021: Pakistan issues new guidelines to stem third Covid wave12:15 PM | 14 Apr, 2021
- Ten Stars who were Student Athletes04:30 PM | 13 Apr, 2021
- Celebrities photoshopped with their younger selves11:41 AM | 9 Apr, 2021