Pakistan records 31 new deaths, 1404 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The novel coronavirus claimed another 31 lives while 1,404 new cases were reported across Pakistan during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 25,635 active cases in the country while 523,700 people have so far recovered from the disease.

The death toll has surged to 12,307 with more causalities in Punjab where 5,026 people have lost their lives due to the infection.

It is followed by Sindh with 4,199 deaths, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 1,986, Islamabad 484, Azad Kashmir 281, Balochistan 198 and Gilgit-Baltistan 102.