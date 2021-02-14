Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog

11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog
LAHORE – Pakistani singer and leader of ruling PTI Ibrarul Haq remained unhurt in a car accident near Gujranwala, local media reported on Sunday.

According to GNN news, Ibrarul Haq was travelling with his family members when his car collided into a divider on a road due to dense fog.

All the persons remained safe except singer’s nephew, who received injuries. Rescue officials responded to the incident immediately after receiving the information. 

Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog
11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021

