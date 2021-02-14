Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog
11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistani singer and leader of ruling PTI Ibrarul Haq remained unhurt in a car accident near Gujranwala, local media reported on Sunday.
According to GNN news, Ibrarul Haq was travelling with his family members when his car collided into a divider on a road due to dense fog.
All the persons remained safe except singer’s nephew, who received injuries. Rescue officials responded to the incident immediately after receiving the information.
Shoaib Malik damages sports car in Lahore ... 08:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday remained unhurt in a car accident shortly after leaving PSL ...
