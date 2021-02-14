Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog

LAHORE – Pakistani singer and leader of ruling PTI Ibrarul Haq remained unhurt in a car accident near Gujranwala, local media reported on Sunday.

According to GNN news, Ibrarul Haq was travelling with his family members when his car collided into a divider on a road due to dense fog.

All the persons remained safe except singer’s nephew, who received injuries. Rescue officials responded to the incident immediately after receiving the information.