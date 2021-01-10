Shoaib Malik damages sports car in Lahore accident (VIDEO)
08:49 PM | 10 Jan, 2021
LAHORE – Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik on Sunday remained unhurt in a car accident shortly after leaving PSL Draft ceremony at PCB headquarters in Punjab capital.
The cricketer's car smashed into a truck parked outside the National High Performance Centre, Lahore.
The 38-year-old exited the NHPC at high speed but was unable to control his car.
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's car met an accident outside National High Performance Centre, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/QkkzSmmufs— MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) January 10, 2021
