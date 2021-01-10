Power breakdown in Pakistan – Seven officials suspended over negligence
ISLAMABAD - The Central Power Generation Company on Sunday suspended seven officials of Guddu Thermal Power Station on account of the negligence during duty causing massive power breakdown across Pakistan.
The development comes after the federal government constituted a committee to investigate the sudden electricity failure that hit the country on late Saturday night,
“Seven officials working under Plant Manager-III are hereby laced under suspension with immediate effect and until further orders, on account of the negligence of duty which caused power failure found in view of a preliminary inquiry,” reads the notification issued by Central Power Generation Company Limited.
The suspended officials include Additional Plant Manager Sohail Ahmed, Junior Engineer Deedar Channa, Foreman Ali Hassan Golo, Ayyaz Hussain Dahar Operator, Saeed Ahmed Operator, Attendants Siraj Ahmed Memom and Ilyas Ahmed.
On Saturday night, Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi and other cities were plunged into darkness leaving the masses in shock and panic due to the power failure.
The power supply has now been restored in parts of Pakistan.
