'Most-wanted' suspect in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching arrested

LAHORE – Punjab Police Monday arrested the ‘most-wanted' suspect involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations.

The suspect, identified as Imtiaz alia Billi, was involved in torturing the foreign national, who worked as a manager in a factory, and later desecrating his body, said provincial police on its Twitter handle.

Imtiaz was arrested when he was trying to escape on a Rawalpindi-bound bus after he managed to flee several police raids.

پولیس نے انتہائی مطلوب ملزم امتیاز عرف بلی کو بھی گرفتار کر لیا ہے سری لنکن شہری پر تشدد کرنے اور نعش کی بے حرمتی کرنے میں شامل تھا ملزم کی گرفتاری کے لیے متعدد مقامات پر چھاپے مارے مگر وہ ہر بار اپنا ٹھکانہ تبدیل کرلیتا,ملزم کو راولپنڈی جانے والی بس سے گرفتار کیا گیا#Sialkot https://t.co/pePiN586xQ pic.twitter.com/nYXuwq3fld — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 6, 2021

Police have arrested more than 130 people including 27 prime suspects.

A day earlier, police arrested a man Adnan Iftikhar, who justified the brutal killing of the Sri Lankan manager in a video shared on social media.

An FIR has been registered against 900 unidentified persons under many sections of the law, including the Anti-Terrorism Act.

اس افسوسناک واقعہ پر اشتعال انگیزی پھیلانے والے عدنان افتخار کو بھی گرفتار کر لیا گیا۔ سیالکوٹ پولیس نے مختلف جگہوں پر چھاپے مار کر گرفتار کیا۔@MashwaniAzhar@arslankhalid_m#Sialkot https://t.co/rqc99kZ0Xi pic.twitter.com/es1lA6kW6w — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) December 5, 2021

The mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara, the late Sri Lankan national who was lynched over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot on Friday, have been repatriated to Colombo from Punjab capital.

The dead body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance and was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honors.

PM’s aide for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine were along with Sri Lankan consulate officials were present at the airport.

The Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan also shared a tweet in this regard saying The High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Government of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period.