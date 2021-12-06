'Most-wanted' suspect in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching arrested

10:25 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
'Most-wanted' suspect in Sri Lankan citizen’s lynching arrested
Share

LAHORE – Punjab Police Monday arrested the ‘most-wanted' suspect involved in the lynching of the Sri Lankan citizen, Priyantha Kumara, in Sialkot over blasphemy allegations.

The suspect, identified as Imtiaz alia Billi, was involved in torturing the foreign national, who worked as a manager in a factory, and later desecrating his body, said provincial police on its Twitter handle.

Imtiaz was arrested when he was trying to escape on a Rawalpindi-bound bus after he managed to flee several police raids.

Police have arrested more than 130 people including 27 prime suspects.

A day earlier, police arrested a man Adnan Iftikhar, who justified the brutal killing of the Sri Lankan manager in a video shared on social media.

An FIR has been registered against 900 unidentified persons under many sections of the law, including the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The mortal remains of Priyantha Kumara, the late Sri Lankan national who was lynched over blasphemy allegations in Sialkot on Friday, have been repatriated to Colombo from Punjab capital.

The dead body was brought to the Allama Iqbal International Airport in an ambulance and was dispatched via a Sri Lankan Airlines flight with state honors.

PM’s aide for Interfaith Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi and Punjab Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine were along with Sri Lankan consulate officials were present at the airport.

The Sri Lankan High Commission to Pakistan also shared a tweet in this regard saying The High Commission appreciate the unstinted assistance by the Government of Pakistan and Provincial Gov of Panjab in making this transfer possible in such a short time period.

Pakistan to honour citizen who tried to save Sri ... 08:35 PM | 5 Dec, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday paid a tribute to the man who risked his own life to save the Sri ...

More From This Category
Pakistan rejects reports of financial ...
10:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
PIA allowed to operate additional flights to ...
09:29 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Civil-military leadership vows measures to curb ...
08:53 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Pakistani woman gives birth at Wagah-Attari ...
08:36 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
More than 10 prisoners escape from police custody ...
07:12 PM | 6 Dec, 2021
Emirates introduces special fares for flights ...
06:28 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Adnan Siddiqui and Imran Ashraf hint at the release of their upcoming film 'Dum Mastam'
05:50 PM | 6 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr