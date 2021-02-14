Over 125 women committed suicide in 13 months in Tharparkar

11:54 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Over 125 women committed suicide in 13 months in Tharparkar
Share

KARACHI – More than 125 women ended their life in Tharparkar city of Pakistan’s Sindh province in last 13 months due to various reasons including poverty, parenthetic traditions and social injustice, a media report said. 

The shocking suicide figures paint a miserable picture of a situation being faced by people in the region, which has the lowest Human Development Index rating among all the districts of Sindh. 

The tragic incidents coincided with the death of starvation-hit children and others due to multiple diseases. 

Non-implementation of an agreement between the health department and a non-governmental organization on awareness of mental health among residents of the region is also being termed a cause of increasing suicide cases. 

Experts stressed on resolution of social and economic issues to control the growing trend of suicide, adding that an awareness campaign would also helpful in this regard. 

More From This Category
In a first, Pakistan to use drones for highways ...
10:29 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistan records 31 new deaths, 1404 fresh cases ...
09:59 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Pakistani minister gives update on this year’s ...
09:11 AM | 14 Feb, 2021
Petroleum prices likely to go up from Feb 16 in ...
10:27 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in ...
07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021
Punjab police all set for debut in Pakistan Day ...
07:02 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ibrarul Haq meets with accident near Gujranwala due to fog
11:00 AM | 14 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr