Over 125 women committed suicide in 13 months in Tharparkar

KARACHI – More than 125 women ended their life in Tharparkar city of Pakistan’s Sindh province in last 13 months due to various reasons including poverty, parenthetic traditions and social injustice, a media report said.

The shocking suicide figures paint a miserable picture of a situation being faced by people in the region, which has the lowest Human Development Index rating among all the districts of Sindh.

The tragic incidents coincided with the death of starvation-hit children and others due to multiple diseases.

Non-implementation of an agreement between the health department and a non-governmental organization on awareness of mental health among residents of the region is also being termed a cause of increasing suicide cases.

Experts stressed on resolution of social and economic issues to control the growing trend of suicide, adding that an awareness campaign would also helpful in this regard.