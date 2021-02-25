Pakistan pledges $50mn credit line to Sri Lanka for defence projects

ISLAMABAD/COLOMBO – Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a $50 million defence credit line facility for Sri Lanka for enhancing stronger partnership in security, anti-terrorism, organised crime and intelligence-sharing.

The announcement was made by PM Imran Khan, who concluded his two-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

During the maiden visit, the premier also invited Colombo to use the Gwadar port for trade with China and Central Asia.

Prime Minister Khan at an interactive session with the sports community of Sri Lanka announced the commissioning of the Imran Khan High-Performance Sports Centre in Colombo.

Pakistan also announced to establish Asian Civilisation and Culture Centre at the University of Peradeniya at the Sri Lankan resort of Kandy.

Pakistan also announced to establish Asian Civilisation and Culture Centre at the University of Peradeniya at the Sri Lankan resort of Kandy.

The visit afforded a timely opportunity to both sides to build upon their regular consultations in the areas identified during the recently held foreign secretary-level bilateral political consultations, joint economic commission session, and the commerce secretary-level talks, the joint communique said.

Pakistan also announced 100 scholarships in the field of medicines under the Higher Education Cooperation programme.