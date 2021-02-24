Trade and investment conference: PM Imran invites Sri Lankan business community to invest in CPEC
COLOMBO – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday invited Sri Lankan businesspersons to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The premier also invited the Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Pakistan.
PM Imran Khan, Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Commerce Minister Abdul Razak Dawood, and others have attended the conference.
#Live: PM @ImranKhanPTI addresess a ceremony in Colombo. #PMIKinSriLanka https://t.co/69CQigSzWv— Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) February 24, 2021
Imran Khan while addressing the Trade and Investment conference said he joined the politics for the elimination of poverty. Khan added that poverty could be eliminated through investment.
PM lauds China for using technology and brought 700 million people out of the poverty line. Khan mentioned that Pakistan has prioritised the provision of maximum facilities to the business community.
He reiterated that our government contacted India for holding bilateral talks and urged Indian PM for initiating joint efforts to eliminate poverty.
The premier while explaining the common problems of the two sides said Pakistan and Sri Lanka became victims of terrorism. He also highlights the Kashmir dispute which could be solved only through dialogues, He reiterated that Pakistan desires a peaceful solution to all regional disputes through comprehensive dialogues.
Talking about tourism, he said that Pakistan and Sri Lanka could cooperate with each other in promoting tourism. He expressed wishes to sign an agreement for the tourism sector with Sri Lanka.
