Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on
Web Desk
02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Despite the global pandemic with coronavirus cases spiking every day, there's no stopping people from coming together and partying, as they disregard the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). 

Social worker and wife to former cricketer Wasim Akram, Shaniera Akram gives a friendly reminder as she subtly highlights the negligence of people while making videos following the Pawri Horahi Ha trend.

Associated with joy, the  "Pawri horahi hai' is definitely the amusement for netizens as they create hilarious personalised versions of the clip.  Shaniera tweeted that while she loves the hot trend, one must not forget that the difficult time we are challenged with.

"I’m all in for a #PawriHoRahiHai but can we do it with some masks on!", the 37-year-old tweeted.

The '#PawriHoraiHai' fever has also been a source of entertainment in Bollywood with superstars like Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Randeep Hooda posting hilarious improvisations of the trend.

Originally, the video of a young influencer Dananeer, vacationing in the northern areas of Pakistan spread like wildfire on the Internet, in which, mimicking the Pakistani burger accent, she said, “Yeh hamari party ho rahi hai” (We're partying).

