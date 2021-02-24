Aima Baig pens a birthday note for beau Shahbaz Shigri
03:20 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
Aima Baig and Shahbaz Shigri are always in the spotlight and have often made appearances together - be it at award functions or the weddings. 

One of the most talked-about celebrity couple - the pair's Instagram handles are proof of their bond, as they never shy away from expressing their love for each other.

Celebrating the Qurbatein actor's 33rd birthday, Aima's wish was all sorts of #couplegoals, and through the heartfelt note she penned a beautiful message.

Extending sweet wishes on his birthday, the Kalabaaz Dil singer wrote:

“Halalalalalalala... thats what my thoughts are writing this, theres so much to say but honestly i cant find the right words to show all these memories we have built together.”

Summing up her feelings in a few phrases she wrote,“Still thinking if it be cringy to write too much, but in all honesty there arent enough words to describe the type of person you are.I have known you for quite a while now, and surprisingly i still cant think of a single drab moment with you dude, who needs comedy central when they have you in their life,” she said and added “I sorta dig all your dad jokes now, and dayum that jukebox of rejected Bollywood Lollywood songs that keeps playing in your head.”

“Thankyou for turning me into a better person Shigri, and hats off to you for coping up with a person like me LOL! Lucky to have you. Happy birthday Bubz Ilysm”, she concluded with an adorable declaration of love.

In Pakistan, making a relationship official really is a milestone, yet Baig and Shigri have been quite public about their adoration for each other for quite some time now. The couple was spotted at his sister’s mehndi lately, and fans are drooling over their undeniable chemistry.

