KIA Sorento launching in Pakistan 

Our local automotive industry has experienced a spike for quite some time now, as innovative entrants like KIA have delighted car enthusiasts. Now that KIA has made its mark in the hatchback and crossover category, the highly anticipated KIA Sorento is all revved up to hit our roads. KIA Lucky Motors unveiled the newest addition at their plant in Karachi, where car fanatics and media personalities tested the midsize SUV to its extreme limits at the “Powerplay Event”.

On the morning of 14th February 2021, media invitees and car fanatics entered the Powerplay test track at KIA’s production plant in Karachi, experiencing a race car ride in the Sorento. To ensure the car being tested to its extreme limits, professional race car drivers, Shah Faisal and Usama revved the 3.5L FWD variant on a straight track with hairpin turns and cliffs and the car surely impressed everyone around it. Prominent faces including Suneel Munj from Pakwheels, Omer Arshad from Bamwheels, Ramish Safa, Team Brandsynario, OLX, Autonotch, Carspirit and Taimoor Salahuddin (Mooroo) tested the Sorento according to their forte.

After having an adrenaline-filled experience with professional drivers, the Sorento was handed over to the invitees to drive, inspect and review. The 2.4L AWD variant was put to test on an off-road track with bumps and rough terrains, where the Sorento glided like a pro!

After the powerplay driving experience, content creators proceeded to the display area where three newly launched variants of the Sorento were parked, each having its own specifications embossed behind them. B-rolls, expert reviews, thoughts and opinions about the new entrant were being recorded at the display area, as gimbals and cameras played their part.

KIA Sorento’s 2.4L FWD, 2.4L AWD and 3.5L FWD variants are expected to launch at a price of Rs. 7 million, Rs. 8 million and Rs. 8.4 million respectively. All variants of the Sorento have an innovative design comprising projector headlamps, halogen projector, chrome door handles, 18 and 19-inch wheels, roof rails, a front and rear aluminium diffuser as part of the exterior.

Looking into the interior, the Sorento provides us with a climate control air conditioner, 7″ or 8″ Infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Integrations, cruise control, rain sensors, power and heated folding alongside side view mirrors and a smart entry system. Going into the heart of the vehicle, the 2.4L inline 4 cylinder engine produces 169 hp and 220 Nm torque, coupled with a 6-speed automatic transmission while the 3.5L V6 engine produces a hefty 276hp and 336Nm torque mated with 8-speed automatic transmission.

The Sorento has dazzled those who experienced its true capabilities alongside viewers behind screens who’ve started creating comparisons with its existing competitor, the Toyota Fortuner. Having set a remarkable standard in its league, KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan has commenced the initiative to revolutionize the Pakistani automotive industry, leaving people with high hopes and ensuring positive sentiment around the Sorento!