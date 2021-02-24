Pakistan Navy seizes drugs worth $2.2bn in joint operation with ANF
QUETTA – The Pakistan Navy, in an intelligence-based joint operation with Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), seized narcotics worth approximately Rs2.2 billion near Pishukan coast, Balochistan.
The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy posted the news on the official handle. The seized drugs weighed almost 700 kilograms and were handed over to Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal formalities.
The execution of the operation was based on prolonged close watch and operational coordination, demonstrating the Pakistan Navy’s effective monitoring of the country's coastline and seas for any illegal purpose.
#PakNavy & Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in joint ops seized 700 Kg Narcotics near Pishukan coast, Balochistan. Seized drugs valued at PKR 2.2 Billion handed over to ANF for further disposal. Successful Ops is a demo of PN resolve 2 counter illegal activities in Pak maritime zone. pic.twitter.com/0A32V2xnRs— DGPR (Navy) (@dgprPaknavy) February 24, 2021
Pakistan Naval Forces remain committed to thwarting the misuse of Pakistan Maritime Zones for any unlawful purpose.
The success of the operation of joint anti-narcotics operation against narcotics smuggling is a demonstration that Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter such illegal activities.
