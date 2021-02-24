Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge
Share
The PSL fever is here to stay with cricket fans over the moon, as the cricket matches kick in style. PSL 6's Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle's Googly Challenge introduces a dance video of Pakistani player Hassan Ali, representing Islamabad United that has gone viral.
The official handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) posted a fun-filled video of Hassan Ali shaking a leg on the trendy Googly Challenge.
???? @RealHa55an bringing some masti to the HBL PSL 6 Googly Challenge!
Send us your videos with the hashtag: #GooglyChallenge #HBLPSL6 #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/mRFayXKfSC— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 23, 2021
Offering the PSL fans to share their videos on Googly Challenge, the Pakistan Super League official handle on Twitter invited the fans to post their personalised version of the challenge.
Earlier, Chris Gayle, a player of Quetta Gladiators posted a video of his take on the challenge on Twitter which was loved by the fans.
Join the #GooglyChallenge with @henrygayle #HBLPSLTaranay #HBLPSL6 #MatchDikhao pic.twitter.com/2kIHQ0gle2— PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 22, 2021
PSL 6 matches are being played in Karachi with Hassan Ali representing Islamabad United this time. In the previous season, he was a part of Peshawar Zalmi.
Apart from the 'cricket comes home' vibe, the PSL fans have much to look forward to, as a musical treat - Taranay, was released to celebrate six successful years of the Pakistan Super League (PSL),
Taranay by PSL – Pakistan Super League releases ... 05:26 PM | 23 Feb, 2021
Celebrating six successful years of the Pakistan Super League(PSL), cricket buffs have an album comprising six songs ...
- MPAs to be suspended if dogs bite anyone in Sindh constituencies, ...07:33 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- PSL6, Match 6 - Islamabad United win toss, opt to bat first against ...06:35 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan Army working to arrest TTP’s Ehsanullah Ehsan again: DG ...06:28 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Cancer survivor to become youngest American to explore space05:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Dananeer's ‘Pawri Ho Rai Hai’ dialogue originally belongs to this ...05:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge04:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Indian TikToker turns out to be Shoaib Akhtar’s doppelgänger02:50 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Shaniera Akram reminds netizens to 'Pawri' with their masks on02:30 PM | 24 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021
- 5 famous personalities who were banned from social media06:51 PM | 3 Feb, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021