Hassan Ali and Chris Gayle shake a leg on the Googly Challenge

The PSL fever is here to stay with cricket fans over the moon, as the cricket matches kick in style. PSL 6's Quetta Gladiators' Chris Gayle's Googly Challenge introduces a dance video of Pakistani player Hassan Ali, representing Islamabad United that has gone viral.

The official handle of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) posted a fun-filled video of Hassan Ali shaking a leg on the trendy Googly Challenge.

Offering the PSL fans to share their videos on Googly Challenge, the Pakistan Super League official handle on Twitter invited the fans to post their personalised version of the challenge.

Earlier, Chris Gayle, a player of Quetta Gladiators posted a video of his take on the challenge on Twitter which was loved by the fans.

PSL 6 matches are being played in Karachi with Hassan Ali representing Islamabad United this time. In the previous season, he was a part of Peshawar Zalmi.

Apart from the 'cricket comes home' vibe, the PSL fans have much to look forward to, as a musical treat - Taranay, was released to celebrate six successful years of the Pakistan Super League (PSL),